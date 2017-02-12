Uttarakhand polls: PM Modi accuses Congress of lacking vision for growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI)

Hitting campaign trail in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the ruling Congress government in the state, accusing it of lacking vision for growth even though the state has great potential in tourism and allied sector. Drawing comparison with neighboring states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Modi said, “Have you ever thought why despite having such great potential Uttarakhand has lagged behind Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand which were created together by Atal Bihari Vajpayee? In spite of the Maoist problem, Chattisgargh with a BJP government has established itself among the fastest growing states”.

Addressing a poll rally at the GITI Maidan in Shrinagar, the Prime Minister urged the people to vote overwhelmingly in support of BJP this time to drive it on the path of development. PM Modi also revealed that he has grand plans to tap the state’s tourism potential and herbal wealth to attract visitors from all over the world to its doorsteps.

“New employment opportunities can be generated in tourism, yoga and herbal sectors and the exodus of young people from villages in the hills can be stopped thoroughly. It is not impossible. What is needed is a vision, a sense of purpose,” Modi said, while expressing his interest in laying a railway network in the hills.

Slamming Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Modi said, “The present chief minister had opposed creation of Uttarakhand. His party is in now alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh at whose behest women were raped and people shot dead at Rampur Tiraha during the statehood agitation. “Even in Uttarakhand Congress and SP have a secret alliance. Would you vote for them?” he asked.

Hitting back at Congress for criticising him for demonitisation, Modi said the step had robbed the party of its sleep.”It is three months since demonitisation happened but they are still abusing me. Don’t you think I should make those who have looted this country ruthlessly for the 70 years pay back.

“I won’t sit relaxed until I have made them do so. I have waged a war against corruption and black money for the sake of the poor and nothing can make me step back. I am ready to face anything for the sake of the country’s poor,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

