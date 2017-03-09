Uttarakhand elections 2017: Repolling underway in Karnaprayag following death of candidate

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Voting in Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag assembly seat in Chamoli district began on Thursday morning. Polling had been postponed by the Election Commission following the death of a candidate.

The voting which was supposed to take place on February 15 when the state went to polls, was rescheduled by the EC following the death of Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi, BSP candidate from Karnaprayag on February 12. Consequently, polling on February 15 was held in 69 out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand.

Amid heavy rain and tight security, a total of 159 polling parties were dispatched to the respective booths in the constituency.

Karnaprayag will see 91,849 voters, 46,268 men and 45,581 women, exercising their franchise on Thursday to elect between nine candidates, which include Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri of the Congress, S S Negi of the BJP and Jyoti Kanwasi of the BSP, besides six others including Samajwadi Party, UKD and Independent nominees.

With persistent rain in the area, 179 polling booths have been set up in Karnaparayag.

For remote hilly areas, where road transport is inaccessible, 13 polling parties were dispatched on Tuesday, traveling to the booths on foot. According to Chamoli district election office, all in all nearly 156 polling parties were sent on Wednesday to their respective booths.

Karnaprayag has been an important part of the campaign of the major parties in Uttarakhand, with the likes of Congress and BJP promising better employment and development in the region. BJP have even promised large-scale development in the region to curb migration of people from Karnaprayag.

Though many parties proactively campaigned in Karnaprayag through public meetings and rallies on the final day on Tuesday, none of the major leaders were present.

