Uttarakhand elections 2017: Repolling in one booth of Lohaghat seat tomorrow

Repolling will be held on Wednesday at Karankarayat booth of Lohaghat Assembly seat where counting had to be stopped midway through the process on March 11 due to some EVMs going out of order there. Consequently, results of only 69 out of 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand could be announced on March 11.

Polling in booth number 128, Government Inter College at Karankarayat, will be held afresh tomorrow after the EVMs stopped displaying results due to some technical problem prompting authorities to stop counting, the state election office said here.

Counting will be undertaken and the results will be declared tomorrow itself, it said adding documents pertaining to March 11 counting for the Assembly seat will be kept sealed till the announcement of results tomorrow.

When the EVMs conked out, BJP’s Puran Singh Fartyal was ahead of his nearest rival Congress’ Khushal Singh by over 400 votes.

Of the result for 69 seats declared, the BJP has won in 56 to sweep to power in the state. Congress has won in 11 seats and Independents secured two seats.

