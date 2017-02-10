Won’t you vote out a govt which sullied reputation of Dev Bhoomi? asks PM Modi in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for corruption in the state. (File Photo) Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for corruption in the state. (File Photo)

Hitting out at the Congress-led Uttarakhand government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked if the pious state deserved a corrupt government. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, PM Modi said in Haridwar, “Uttarakhand is a Dev Bhoomi, but does this land deserve a corrupt government? There was a time when the mention of Devbhoomi evoked sacred feelings but it is no longer so.”

The prime minister slammed the Congress government in the state when he said the corruption of the Government in Uttarakhand is well known and even then the party leadership is not bothered. “Now, the mention of the word brings to mind images of a tainted government. The entire country has seen it all on TV. “Won’t you vote out a government which sullied the reputation of the abode of God,” the Prime Minister said. Speaking about surgical strikes, PM Modi criticised the opposition for politicising the issue and said that armed forces showed what they are capable of during surgical strikes, yet some people do not accept that and want to play politics.

Noting that next five years are as vital for Uttarakhand as they are in the growth of any 16-year-old, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked people to vote out the government which had “tainted the name of Devbhoomi” and replace it with one that could translate Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s vision for the state. “The sixteenth year is very important in the life of everyone because the next five years determine the shape of things to come. So is the case of Uttarakhand in the 16th year of its existence.”

Lauding the government’s efforts for initiating the demonetisation move, PM Modi said, “There are still some people who are sleepless after note ban as their black money business is now accounted in banks. The country has been looted for 70 years, I have to return that to poor.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd