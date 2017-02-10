Uttarakhand elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Haridwar

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Haridwar ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election scheduled to take place on February 15. BJP president Amit Shah had earlier visited the state on Tuesday and said people of Uttarakhand should remember which party supported them when they were fighting for the formation of a separate state. “BJP stood with people of Uttarakhand in their time of need but Congress government has spoiled this Dev Bhoomi”, Shah said speaking at a rally in Dhansaali, Uttarakhand.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visited Uttarakhand on Thursday. Attacking PM Modi for his “insulting” remarks on former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul said, “when Narendra Modi speaks about Manmohan Singh in this manner he is not talking only about Manmohan Singh, he is talking about every citizen of India.”

01.00pm: PM Modi speaks at election rally in Bijnor.

