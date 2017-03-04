Latest news

Uttarakhand elections 2017: Election Commission extends ban on exit polls till March 9

Exit polls date was extended in view of voting yet to be held for the lone seat of Karnaprayag.

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published:March 4, 2017 8:40 pm
uttarakhand election 2017, uttarakhand polls, uttarakhand exit polls, exit polls date, uttarakhand exit polls postponed, exit polls date extended, uttarakhand polls news, india news, indian express news The polling to Karnaprayag seat will now be held on March 9.

The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on conduct of exit polls in Uttarakhand up to 5.30 pm on March 9 in view of voting yet to be held for the lone seat of Karnaprayag.

The period of prohibition for exit polls as per the earlier notification of the EC in the state was to end on March 8. 69 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to polls on February 15.

Polling to Karnaprayag seat could not be held on that date following the death of BSP candidate Kuldip Singh Kanwasi in a road accident just a couple of days before. The polling to Karnaprayag seat will now be held on March 9.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 04: Latest News