Uttarakhand elections 2017: Counting of votes to begin tomorrow

Uttarakhand waits with bated breath as countdown begins for announcement of results of Assembly elections on Saturday when EVMs will unseal the fate of a total of 637 candidates. 15 counting centres have been made with adequate deployment of security personnel around them as per specifications of the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer Radha Raturi said. There are a total of 70 assembly seats in the state which are all being contested by the ruling Congress and opposition BJP.

The EVMs will unseal the fate of 637 candidates bearing allegiance to different political parties and independents.

Considering the large number of Congress turncoats trying their luck this time as BJP candidates it will be interesting to watch out for what happens in about a dozen seats from where they are in the fray.

Narendranagar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Bajpur, Kedarnath, Sitarganj, Kotdwar are some of the high profile seats from where Congress turncoats or their protgs are in the fray.

Chief Minister Harish Rawat is trying his luck from two seats of Kichcha in Udhamsingh Nagar district and Haridwar (rural) in Haridwar district.