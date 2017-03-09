Uttarakhand election results full list of constituencies

Voters proudly showing off their ink marks when polling was underway in Uttarakhand. (file) Voters proudly showing off their ink marks when polling was underway in Uttarakhand. (file)

The results of the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2017 will be declared on March 11. The exit polls suggest that Congress government will lose the vote and the main opposition party, BJP, will form the new government in the state.

Here is the entire list of constituencies:

1 Purola

2 Yamunotri

3 Gangotri

4 Badrinath

5 Tharali

6 Karanprayag

7 Kedarnath

8 Rudraprayag

9 Ghanshali

10 Deoprayag

11 Narendranagar

12 Pratapnagar

13 Tehri

14 Dhanolti

15 Chakrata

16 Vikasnagar

17 Sahaspur

18 Dharampur

19 Raipur

20 Rajpur Road

21 Dehradun Cantt.

22 Mussoorie

23 Doiwala

24 Rishikesh

25 Hardwar

26 Bhel Ranipur

27 Jwalapur

28 Bhagwanpur

29 Jhabrera

30 Pirankaliyar

31 Roorkee

32 Khanpur

33 Manglore

34 Laksar

35 Hardwar Rural

36 Yamkeshwar

37 Pauri

38 Srinagar

39 Chaubattakhal

40 Lansdowne

41 Kotdwar

42 Dharchula

43 Didihat

44 Pithoragarh

45 Gangolihat

46 Kapkote

47 Bageshwar

48 Dwarahat

49 Salt

50 Ranikhet

51 Someshwar

52 Almora

53 Jageshwar