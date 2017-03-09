Uttarakhand election results full list of constituencies

The results of the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2017 will be declared on March 11. The exit polls suggest that Congress government will lose the vote and the main opposition party, BJP, will form the new government in the state.
Here is the entire list of constituencies:
1 Purola
2 Yamunotri
3 Gangotri
4 Badrinath
5 Tharali
6 Karanprayag
7 Kedarnath
8 Rudraprayag
9 Ghanshali
10 Deoprayag
11 Narendranagar
12 Pratapnagar
13 Tehri
14 Dhanolti
15 Chakrata
16 Vikasnagar
17 Sahaspur
18 Dharampur
19 Raipur
20 Rajpur Road
21 Dehradun Cantt.
22 Mussoorie
23 Doiwala
24 Rishikesh
25 Hardwar
26 Bhel Ranipur
27 Jwalapur
28 Bhagwanpur
29 Jhabrera
30 Pirankaliyar
31 Roorkee
32 Khanpur
33 Manglore
34 Laksar
35 Hardwar Rural
36 Yamkeshwar
37 Pauri
38 Srinagar
39 Chaubattakhal
40 Lansdowne
41 Kotdwar
42 Dharchula
43 Didihat
44 Pithoragarh
45 Gangolihat
46 Kapkote
47 Bageshwar
48 Dwarahat
49 Salt
50 Ranikhet
51 Someshwar
52 Almora
53 Jageshwar