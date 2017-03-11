Uttarakhand election results 2017: Harish Rawat resigns as Chief Minister

After a disappointing victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Harish Rawat resigned as the chief minister of the state. The outgoing chief minister, who lost both the assembly seats he contested, submitted his resignation to governor KK Paul, attributing Congress’s poor show in the state polls to flaws in his own leadership.

“I own up my failure. I will try to rise up to the expectations of my party workers, who worked very hard despite lack of resources,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed for a stunning victory in Uttarakhand with 57 seats, whereas the Congress bagged 11.

Rawat lost from both the Haridwar (Rural) and Kichcha seats.