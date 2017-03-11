BJP set for landslide win in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat’s Congress decimated

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. PTI Photo Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. PTI Photo

It seems the BJP is on course to script a success story in Uttarakhand as their battle for power with the incumbent Congress is set to conclude on Saturday. The BJP was able to clinch an early lead from the Congress at around 9 am, and by 11 am the picture was quite clear about their poll prospects in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. As of 3: 20 pm, BJP has won in 21 constituencies, while its leading in 36 others. But what remains to be seen is the margin of majority secured by the party. Chief Minister Harish Rawat suffered a big blow as he lost both his seats of Hardwar Rural and Kichha. In Hardwar, Rawat lost to BJP’s Yatishwaranand by over 12,000 votes, while in Kichha he lost to BJP’s Rajesh Shukla by 2154 votes.

Rawat’s loss comes as a massive setback for the Congress even as rival BJP on Saturday attributed their loss to a complete rejection of his leadership. BJP leader Munna Singh Chauhan told in an interview to PTI that this is a complete rejection of his leadership. He connected Rawat’s defeat to corruption and strong anti-incumbency, saying the massive surge of support for the BJP reflected in the trends and results available so far were due to a clear “Modi wave which has only gathered steam over the two-and-half years of his extra- ordinary performance at the Centre”. He added that people were totally disillusioned with Rawat government under whom corruption flourished like never before as they desperately looked for a change in leadership.

Results as of 3:19 pm. Results as of 3:19 pm.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauded BJP’s performance in the state. “This is a big victory. BJP has reached new heights in Uttarakhand, UP and changed political picture of the country,” said Singh. CM Rawat’s term was riddled with several controversies, which include allegations of horse trading among others. In the meantime, the BJP, just like in UP, hasn’t yet announced its chief ministerial candidate. Earlier today, BJP’s state in-charge Shyam Jaju had told the Indian Express exclusively that ‘only a BJP member will be a CM, that’s all’, not offering any further clarity.

Uttarakhand has had a roller-coaster ride in the last five years. It witnessed one of worst natural disasters in June 2013 after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods that claimed more than 5,000 lives. Following this incident, former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna was replaced by Harish Rawat in 2014.

Although its clear that the BJP is certain to come to power in the state, it remains to be seen by what margin does it win the elections.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd