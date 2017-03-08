Uttarakhand Election Results 2012: Full list of winners of all constituencies in assembly elections of Uttarakhand and how it can change in 2017

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat during an election campaign road show in Kashipur on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat during an election campaign road show in Kashipur on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Uttarakhand saw a nail biting election finish in 2012 with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 32 seats out of 70, one more than BJP who failed out on the chance to form the government. In the single phase Assembly polls held in February this year, the state saw a record 68 per cent turnout.

The election in the hill state is a head to head battle between Congress and BJP. At least 10 rebels fought the elections as the run up to these elections seemed no less dramatic than the results of the previous elections.

In 2012, BSP didn’t manage to have any significant impact on the polls as the Mayawati-led party only won three seats out of 70 and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal that fought 52 seats could only win in a single constituency.

The key winners were Vijay Bahuguna, BJP state president Bishan Singh Chufal, BJP’s Kiran Chand Mandal, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress chief Yashpal Arya, Manish Tiwari and Indira Hridayesh of Congress, Arvind Pandey and Adesh Chauhan, Harbhajan Singh Cheema of BJP etc.

The complete list of winners was as follows:

1 Purola – Malchand BJP 18098

2 Yamunotri – Pritam Singh Panwar UKDP 15909

3 Gangotri – Vijaipal Singh Sajwan INC 20246

4 Badrinath – Rajendra Singh Bhandri INC 21492

5 Tharali – Dr Jeet Ram INC 17404

6 Karanprayag – Ansuya Prasad Maikhuri INC 11147

7 Kedarnath – Shaila Rani Rawat INC 19960

8 Rudraprayag – Harak Singh Rawat INC 15469

9 Ghanshali – Bheem Lal Arya BJP 14143

10 Deoprayag – Mantri Prasad Naithani IND 12294

11 Narendranagar – Subodh Uniyal INC 21220

12 Pratapnagar – Vikram Singh Negi INC 12135

13 Tehri – Dinesh Dhanai IND 12026

14 Dhanolti – Mahaveer Singh BJP 12081

15 Chakrata – Pritam Singh INC 33187

16 Vikasnagar – Nav Prabhat INC 32742

17 Sahaspur – Sahdev Singh Pundir BJP 26064

18 Dharampur – Dinesh Agarwal INC 37884

19 Raipur – Umesh Sharma (Kau) INC 29900

20 Rajpur Road – Rajkumar INC 28291

21 Dehradun Cantt. – Harbans Kapoor BJP 29719

22 Mussoorie – Ganesh Joshi BJP 28097

23 Doiwala – Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank BJP 23448

24 Rishikesh – Premchand Aggarwal BJP 29090

25 Hardwar – Madan Kaushik BJP 42297

26 Bhel Ranipur – Adesh Chauhan BJP 26402

27 Jwalapur – Chander Shakhar BJP 21303

28 Bhagwanpur – Surendra Rakesh BSP 36828

29 Jhabrera – Hari Dass BSP 22781

30 Pirankaliyar – Furkan Ahmad INC 25870

31 Roorkee – Pardeep Batra INC 23164

32 Khanpur – Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion INC 23072

33 Manglore – Sarwat Kareem Ansari BSP 24706

34 Laksar – Sanjay Gupta BJP 25945

35 Hardwar Rural – Yatishvaranand BJP 25159

36 Yamkeshwar – Vijay Brathwal BJP 13842

37 Pauri – Sunder Lal Mandrawal INC 19389

38 Srinagar – Ganesh Godiyal INC 27993

39 Chaubattakhal – Teerath Singh BJP 14741

40 Lansdowne – Daleep Singh Rawat BJP 15324

41 Kotdwar – Surendra Singh Negi INC 31797

42 Dharchula – Harish Dhami INC 15739

43 Didihat – Bishan Singh Chuphal BJP 21089

44 Pithoragarh – Mayukh Singh INC 33976

45 Gangolihat – Narayanram Arya INC 24648

46 Kapkote – Lalit Farswan INC 22335

47 Bageshwar – Chandan Ram Dass BJP 23396

48 Dwarahat – Madan Singh Bisht INC 14798

49 Salt – Surendra Singh Jeena BJP 23956

50 Ranikhet – Ajay Bhatt BJP 14089

51 Someshwar – Ajay Tamta BJP 17288

52 Almora – Manoj Tiwari INC 16211

53 Jageshwar – Govind Singh Kunjwal INC 18175

54 Lohaghat – Sri Puran Singh BJP 30429

55 Champawat – Sri Hemesh Kharkwal INC 20330

56 Lalkuwa – Harish Chandra Durgapal IND 25189

57 Bhimtal – Dan Singh Bhandari BJP 21494

58 Nainital – Sarita Arya INC 25563

59 Haldwani – Indira Hridyesh INC 42627

60 Kaladhungi – Banshidhar Bhagat BJP 22744

61 Ramnagar – Amrita Rawat INC 23851

62 Jaspur – Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal INC 25533

63 Kashipur – Harbhajan Singh Cheema BJP 31734

64 Bajpur – Yashpal Arya INC 38524

65 Gadarpur – Arvind Pande BJP 27976

66 Rudrapur – Raj Kumar Thukral BJP 37291

67 Kichha – Rajesh Shukla BJP 33388

68 Sitarganj – Kiran Chand Mandal BJP 29280

By Polls in2012 Sitarganj – V. Bahuguna INC 53766

69 Nanak Matta – Prem Singh BJP 26652

70 Khatima – Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP 20586

Opinion poll predictions

India Today-Axis predicted BJP as the clear winners and predicted the party would claim 40-44 seats while the Congress would win 23-27 seats.

The Week-Hansa Research projected BJP as winners in 37-39 seats and Congress in 27-29 seats.

India TV-CVoter predicted in late 2016 that the BJP will win 20-24 seats and the Congress 34-38, opposite to the majority of opinion poll projections.

ABP News-Lok Niti opinion poll predicted BJP would win 35-43 seats while the Congress would be the runner up with 22-30 seats.

