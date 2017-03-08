Uttarakhand Election Results 2012: Full list of winners of all constituencies in assembly elections of Uttarakhand and how it can change in 2017

Uttarakhand saw a nail biting election finish in 2012 with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 32 seats out of 70, one more than BJP who failed out on the chance to form the government. In the single phase Assembly polls held in February this year, the state saw a record 68 per cent turnout.
The election in the hill state is a head to head battle between Congress and BJP. At least 10 rebels fought the elections as the run up to these elections seemed no less dramatic than the results of the previous elections.
In 2012, BSP didn’t manage to have any significant impact on the polls as the Mayawati-led party only won three seats out of 70 and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal that fought 52 seats could only win in a single constituency.
The key winners were Vijay Bahuguna, BJP state president Bishan Singh Chufal, BJP’s Kiran Chand Mandal, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress chief Yashpal Arya, Manish Tiwari and Indira Hridayesh of Congress, Arvind Pandey and Adesh Chauhan, Harbhajan Singh Cheema of BJP etc.
The complete list of winners was as follows:
1 Purola – Malchand BJP 18098
2 Yamunotri – Pritam Singh Panwar UKDP 15909
3 Gangotri – Vijaipal Singh Sajwan INC 20246
4 Badrinath – Rajendra Singh Bhandri INC 21492
5 Tharali – Dr Jeet Ram INC 17404
6 Karanprayag – Ansuya Prasad Maikhuri INC 11147
7 Kedarnath – Shaila Rani Rawat INC 19960
8 Rudraprayag – Harak Singh Rawat INC 15469
9 Ghanshali – Bheem Lal Arya BJP 14143
10 Deoprayag – Mantri Prasad Naithani IND 12294
11 Narendranagar – Subodh Uniyal INC 21220
12 Pratapnagar – Vikram Singh Negi INC 12135
13 Tehri – Dinesh Dhanai IND 12026
14 Dhanolti – Mahaveer Singh BJP 12081
15 Chakrata – Pritam Singh INC 33187
16 Vikasnagar – Nav Prabhat INC 32742
17 Sahaspur – Sahdev Singh Pundir BJP 26064
18 Dharampur – Dinesh Agarwal INC 37884
19 Raipur – Umesh Sharma (Kau) INC 29900
20 Rajpur Road – Rajkumar INC 28291
21 Dehradun Cantt. – Harbans Kapoor BJP 29719
22 Mussoorie – Ganesh Joshi BJP 28097
23 Doiwala – Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank BJP 23448
24 Rishikesh – Premchand Aggarwal BJP 29090
25 Hardwar – Madan Kaushik BJP 42297
26 Bhel Ranipur – Adesh Chauhan BJP 26402
27 Jwalapur – Chander Shakhar BJP 21303
28 Bhagwanpur – Surendra Rakesh BSP 36828
29 Jhabrera – Hari Dass BSP 22781
30 Pirankaliyar – Furkan Ahmad INC 25870
31 Roorkee – Pardeep Batra INC 23164
32 Khanpur – Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion INC 23072
33 Manglore – Sarwat Kareem Ansari BSP 24706
34 Laksar – Sanjay Gupta BJP 25945
35 Hardwar Rural – Yatishvaranand BJP 25159
36 Yamkeshwar – Vijay Brathwal BJP 13842
37 Pauri – Sunder Lal Mandrawal INC 19389
38 Srinagar – Ganesh Godiyal INC 27993
39 Chaubattakhal – Teerath Singh BJP 14741
40 Lansdowne – Daleep Singh Rawat BJP 15324
41 Kotdwar – Surendra Singh Negi INC 31797
42 Dharchula – Harish Dhami INC 15739
43 Didihat – Bishan Singh Chuphal BJP 21089
44 Pithoragarh – Mayukh Singh INC 33976
45 Gangolihat – Narayanram Arya INC 24648
46 Kapkote – Lalit Farswan INC 22335
47 Bageshwar – Chandan Ram Dass BJP 23396
48 Dwarahat – Madan Singh Bisht INC 14798
49 Salt – Surendra Singh Jeena BJP 23956
50 Ranikhet – Ajay Bhatt BJP 14089
51 Someshwar – Ajay Tamta BJP 17288
52 Almora – Manoj Tiwari INC 16211
53 Jageshwar – Govind Singh Kunjwal INC 18175
54 Lohaghat – Sri Puran Singh BJP 30429
55 Champawat – Sri Hemesh Kharkwal INC 20330
56 Lalkuwa – Harish Chandra Durgapal IND 25189
57 Bhimtal – Dan Singh Bhandari BJP 21494
58 Nainital – Sarita Arya INC 25563
59 Haldwani – Indira Hridyesh INC 42627
60 Kaladhungi – Banshidhar Bhagat BJP 22744
61 Ramnagar – Amrita Rawat INC 23851
62 Jaspur – Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal INC 25533
63 Kashipur – Harbhajan Singh Cheema BJP 31734
64 Bajpur – Yashpal Arya INC 38524
65 Gadarpur – Arvind Pande BJP 27976
66 Rudrapur – Raj Kumar Thukral BJP 37291
67 Kichha – Rajesh Shukla BJP 33388
68 Sitarganj – Kiran Chand Mandal BJP 29280
By Polls in2012 Sitarganj – V. Bahuguna INC 53766
69 Nanak Matta – Prem Singh BJP 26652
70 Khatima – Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP 20586
Opinion poll predictions
India Today-Axis predicted BJP as the clear winners and predicted the party would claim 40-44 seats while the Congress would win 23-27 seats.
The Week-Hansa Research projected BJP as winners in 37-39 seats and Congress in 27-29 seats.
India TV-CVoter predicted in late 2016 that the BJP will win 20-24 seats and the Congress 34-38, opposite to the majority of opinion poll projections.
ABP News-Lok Niti opinion poll predicted BJP would win 35-43 seats while the Congress would be the runner up with 22-30 seats.