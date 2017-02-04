Uttarakhand polls 2017: Congress defies EC notice, distributes ‘job cards’ to youths

The EC issued a notice to Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay for launching ‘Berozgari Bhatta Cards’ on Friday. The EC issued a notice to Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay for launching ‘Berozgari Bhatta Cards’ on Friday.

Defying the Election Commission’s repeated injunctions, Uttarakhand Congress continues to distribute ‘Berozgari Bhatta Cards’ (unemployment allowance cards) to youths in the state as part of its election campaign. The EC had issued a notice to Congress on Friday for distributing these cards. EC had denied permission to Congress for launching these cards last month itself. Yet, Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja and President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Kishore Upadhyaya launched these cards this week.

On Saturday, defying the latest notice, Congress continued to distribute these cards. At the party’s Vidhan Sabha office in Purola constituency of Uttarkashi district, Congress leaders were making youths fill the job cards. One such youth, Prem Lal said that he was not aware of the EC notice and for him it was a “job card” that would “get him a job soon”. Purola Congress leaders also claimed ignorance about the issue.

Congress spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi claimed that it was in consonance with the code of conduct. “We are not distributing job cards. These are mere dummy cards. They do not hold any authenticity. We are not giving any guarantee to give jobs,” he told The Indian Express. “We are only saying that if we come to power, we will give you similar cards and provide jobs,” he added.

“We have received the notice, and we will reply to this. The Congress never does anything that amounts to the violation of code of conduct. We always respect the EC and law,” he said.

BJP rebel Rajkumar is the Congress candidate from the reserved (SC) constituency of Purola, a hilly seat in the northernmost district of Uttarkashi.

Chief Minister Harish Rawat had recently released his nine resolutions that promised a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 to one youth from a family till he gets a job. “After Congress government is formed, youths between 18 and 35 will be able to register with the government for unemployment allowances. Allowance will be given up to three years,” said Congress spokesman Sanjay Bhatt.

The issue has gained a fresh controversy after the EC ordered district magistrates to stop distribution of the cards. Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Shanmugam said that permission for distribution of the cards was denied on January 22. “Even after that, media reports have said your party is distributing the cards across the state,” Shanmugam said in the notice. Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastudas said the permission was denied because it amounted to bribery.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd