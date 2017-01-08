Uttarakhand Congress chief meets Prashant Kishore

Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay held a meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishore who has been roped in by the party to formulate a plan for the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has given the responsibility of coordinating with Prashant to the party’s state secretary Vinod Chauhan under the leadership of state party vice-president Jot Singh Bisht, Upadhyay said.

He said the strategy of the party will now have an edge and added that Prashant is giving providing his services to the party willingly. Congress is completely prepared for the Assembly polls and is working to make a comeback in the state, Upadhyay said.

He also said the party has agreed upon the names of 63 candidates for 70 Assembly seats, however, the final decision will be taken after getting nod from Congress’ Central Election Committee in New Delhi.