Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Trivendra Singh Rawat to take oath as chief minister tomorrow

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Trivendra Singh Rawat has been elected as the party’s legislative leader on Friday, clearing the way for his swearing-in as the state chief minister. He will take oath as chief minister tomorrow around 3 pm in the presence of senior party leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The decision to elect Rawat was taken at the BJP Legislative Party meeting today at Hotel Pacific in Dehradun. All the 57 MLAs unanimously voted in favour of Rawat after his name was recommended by the party’s central election observers. Rawat’s close ties with BJP national president Amit Shah reportedly worked in his favour. His RSS background has also played a role in him winning the race to the top post.

Previously, Rawat was an RSS activist till 2002 before going on to hold the position of Uttarakhand BJP’s organising secretary and state in-charge of its Jharkhand unit. The 56-year-old leader was elected from the Doiwala Assembly seat for the third time.

Earlier, his name figured in a seed scam during his time as the state agricultural minister. A probe initiated by the subsequent Congress government, however, failed to prove him guilty of any wrongdoing. “The case is being raked up to tarnish my image and I will soon file a defamation suit against those behind it (court case)” he has been quoted as saying to HT.

According to his election affidavit, he holds a post-graduate degree in History and a diploma in Journalism from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. There are no criminal charges filed against him and he has assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

