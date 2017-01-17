Uttarakhand BJP hails announcement of candidates list

State BJP on Monday hailed the announcement of candidates for 64 of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand, terming the first list of party nominees for the February 15 polls as balanced which takes care of all. Almost all the Congress turncoats have been fielded by the party except former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna who was not in the race and Amrita Rawat whose husband Satpal Maharaj has been fielded from Chaubatakhal.

However, Bahuguna’s son Saurabh has been given a ticket from Sitarganj, the seat his father represented in the last Vidhan Sabha. Congress turncoats fielded by the party includes Harak Singh Rawat, Shailarani Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Umesh Sharma “Kau”, Pradip Batra, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Shailendra Mohan Singhal, Yashpal Arya, his son Sanjeev and Kedar Singh Rawat.

“Ticket distribution is always difficult with more than one aspirants for all seats. However, considering all social configurations and other factors the list is quite balanced taking care of all,” Pradesh BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan said. Besides satisfying all Congress turncoats, most sitting party MLAs have also been fielded in the list.

Now candidates for only six of the seats are to be announced, including three in Dehradun and as many in Nainital district, he said.