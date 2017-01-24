Uttarakhand assembly elections: New faces and veterans

Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 15, 2017. The results will be announced on 11 March 2017. The Congress announced its first list of 63 candidates for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest from Kichha and Haridwar Rural seats. As campaigning has begun in the state, here’s a brief profile of all the new faces fielded by various political parties.

Saurabh Bahuguna

BJP, Sitarganj

A debutant in Sitarganj constituency of Udham Singh Nagar, Saurabh Bahuguna studied in Delhi and Allahabad University. His father Vijay Bahuguna was Uttarakhand chief minister and, before that, his grandfather Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna had served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh. A golfer and a lawyer by profession, Saurabh also oversaw some relief operations during the Kedarnath tragedy when his CM father, then with Congress, was facing flak for poor handling of the disaster. Saurabh had been active in Sitarganj for some years as the pitch was being prepared for his debut. –By Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

BJP, Yamkeshwar

FORMER CM’S DAUGHTER: Rita Khanduri Bhushan, 52, is the daughter of former Uttarakhand chief minister B C Khanduri. She is making her debut from Yamkeshwar in Pauri Garhwal district. She is associated with Pauri-based NGO Jai Durga Samajik Kalyan Sansthan and was seen as a ticket contender. Since her father currently represents the Lok Sabha from Garhwal, it becomes home turf for her. However, her nomination has led to local discontent as it came at the expense of sitting BJP MLA Vijay Brathwal.

Harbans Kapoor

BJP, Dehradun Cantt

DEHRADUN’S CONSTANT: After losing his first election in 1985, and winning the next seven, the 71-year-old is now contesting his ninth election. Before delimitation his constituency was called Dehradun. When the BJP government came to power in 2007, he was offered a cabinet berth but he opted to be Speaker as this post had “less hassle” and “more respect”. The most senior MLA in the state, he regularly tours his constituency on a scooter, a practice he began when he began his career. This time he faces former AAP president from Uttarakhand Anup Nautiyal, who is now contesting as an independent. –By Ashutosh Bhardwaj