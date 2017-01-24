Uttarakhand: CM Rawat to embark on Swabhiman Yatra from Jan 25, to highlight state’s growth story

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will embark on his ‘Swabhiman Yatra’ from Wednesday. The yatra will be rolled out with the aim to remind people of Uttarakhand, the struggle of carving a separate identity for the state and to establish a strong foundation of its growth story. The chief minister will begin his yatra from Kiccha in Uddhamsingh Nagar by filing his nomination for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2017.

The Swabhimaan Yatra will reach every Uttarakhand household through nukkad meetings, rallies, padyatra, road shows. Other interesting elements of the Yatra entail Rawat Sang Dawat (Lunch at a party workers home) and Jan Bhoj (dinner with party workers). Aimed at covering all of the 70 Vidhan Sabhas in the state, the CM will seek the blessings and support of his people during the course of this mega yatra, which also aims to invoke the collective ‘Swabhiman’ of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Congress announced its first list of 63 candidates for Uttarakhand on Sunday. Harish Rawat will contest from two seats – Kichha and Haridwar Rural. Kichha is in Kumaon region, while Haridwar is in Garhwal. Rawat, who is from Kumaon region, had been putting pressure on the Congress high command to allow him to contest from one seat in Garhwal too to counter the narrative that the region had been neglected under his rule. Many local leaders were enraged by the decision who accuse the party of giving out tickets to turncoats.

