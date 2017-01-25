Uttarakhand assembly elections: CM Harish Rawat embarks on ‘Swabhiman Yatra’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat embarked on Swabhiman Yatra Wednesday touching 70 assembly seats across the state. The yatra is rolled out with the ‘aim to remind people of Uttarakhand, the struggle of carving a separate identity for the state and to establish a strong foundation of its growth story.’ The chief minister began his yatra from Kiccha in Uddhamsingh Nagar by filing his nomination for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2017.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The soil of Uttarakhand is my own, I grew up here. There is no bigger joy than being among my own people. Your belief in me is my biggest asset. I once again seek your blessings as I embark on this humble journey of propelling Uttarakhand to greater levels of prosperity and development,” Rawat said addressing the crowd launching the yatra.

“Divisive forces have worked towards destroying the state. We have to collectively fight them; this is about our Swabhimaan,” Rawat added.

The Congress announced its first list of 63 candidates for Uttarakhand on Sunday. Harish Rawat will contest from two seats – Kichha and Haridwar Rural. Kichha is in Kumaon region, while Haridwar is in Garhwal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd