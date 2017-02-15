Latest News

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017 Polling Live Updates: Voting underway in 69 of 70 seats barring Karnaprayag

The polling to Karnaprayag constituency of the state was adjourned due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi and it will now be held on March 9.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 15, 2017 8:07 am
Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Uttarakhand polls, uttarakhand elections live updates, Uttarakhand elections, Harish Rawat, Congress, Narendra Modi, BJP, India news, Indian Express, Karnaprayag constituency, rebel candidates Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (PTI Photo)

Around 74. 20 lakh voters will decide the fate of 628 candidates as 69 of a total of 70 assembly seats will go to polls in the single phase assembly elections in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The polling to Karnaprayag constituency of the state was adjourned due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi and it will now be held on March 9.

The election in the hill state is considered as a straight contest between the ruling Congress and BJP. However, the presence of about a dozen rebel candidates in the fray as independents may upset the calculations.

8:01 am: Voting for 69 of a total of 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand barring Karnaprayag begins.

6:35 am:  Voting in the Karnaprayag seat remains postponed, to be held on March 9 as the BSP candidate Kuldeep Kanvasi was killed in a road accident.

6:30 am: 69 of a total of 70 assembly seats barring Karnaprayag to go to polls in the single phase assembly elections in Uttarakhand today.

