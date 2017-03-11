Uttarakhand Election Results 2017 Live Updates: Will Harish Rawat be voted out of power? Or will BJP turn the page in the state?

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Uttarakhand will commence from today, with trends expected to come in by 11 am even as the state waits with bated breath when EVMs will unseal the fate of 637 candidates. As per the specifications of the Election Commission of India, at least 15 counting centers have been made with adequate deployment of security personnel. A total of 70 assembly seats are being contested by the Congress and BJP. Around 12 noon, a final picture could well emerge on who would be the major players in the five states. State Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will try his luck from two seats of Kichcha in Udhamsingh Nagar district and Haridwar (rural) in Haridwar district. The anti-incumbency factor against the Congress might just have worked for the BJP in the state, as per the exit polls announced on Wednesday by various media agencies.

It will be interesting to watch out for what happens in around a dozen seats from where a large number of Congress turncoats will be trying their luck this time as BJP candidates. What remains to be seen is whether CM Harish Rawat will retain power or will the election results pave away for the BJP in the state.

7:56 am: Counting of postal ballots start.

7:51 am: Over to the BJP’s side, the party had faced considerable amount of internal dissent over giving tickets to Congress rebels, as many loyal cadres contested against official BJP candidates as Independents in protest.

7:45 pm: In an interview to the Indian Express, CM Harish Rawat had said on Friday that he is for a wider, social combination for running the state. He however, did not disclose negotiation details with ‘outsiders’.

7:26 pm: Meanwhile, a BJP leader had said on Friday that if the BJP gets more than 38 seats, it will only be due to PM Narendra Modi, adding that there’s no other factor.

7:23 pm: Leaders of both Congress and BJP are preparing for tough round of negotiations with Independent candidates.

7:21 pm: All eyes on crucial vote counting today, as heavy security deployed across the state.

