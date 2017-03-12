Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Repolling ordered in one booth of Lohaghat seat

Of the result for 69 seats declared, the BJP has won in 56 to sweep to power in the state. Congress has won in 11 seats and Independents secured two seats. (Source: PTI Photo) Of the result for 69 seats declared, the BJP has won in 56 to sweep to power in the state. Congress has won in 11 seats and Independents secured two seats. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Election Commission on Saturday night ordered repolling in one of the booths of Lohaghat Assembly seat in Uttarakhand where EVMs went out of order, forcing counting at the station to be stopped midway through. Repolling in booth number 128, Government Inter College at Karankarayat, was ordered after the EVMs stopped displaying results due to some technical problem prompting authorities to stop counting, the state election office said at Dehradun.

Polling will be held afresh on March 15. Counting will undertaken and the results will be declared the same evening, it said.

The poll panel has asked its state representatives to keep the documents pertaining to today’s counting for the Assembly seat sealed till the announcement of the booth’s results.

When the EVMs conked out, BJP’s Puran Singh Fartyal was ahead of his nearest rival, Congress’ Khushal Singh by 450 votes.

