Uttarakhand: 21, including Ajay Bhatt, Mantri Prasad Naithani file nomination

Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt and incumbent minister Mantri Prasad Naithani were among 21 candidates who filed their nominations on Saturday for the Assembly polls slated to be held on February 15. Bhatt filed his nomination papers from Ranikhet in Almora district in presence of a host senior party leaders, including former chief minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and local MP and Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta.

Naithani and Mayukh Mahar were the other prominent candidates to file their nominations.

Naithani, a minister in Harish Rawat’s Cabinet, entered the fray from Devprayag, the seat he represented as an independent candidate in the last assembly polls, whereas Mayukh Mahar filed his nomination from Pithoragarh seat.