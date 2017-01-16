Rahul Gandhi levelling baseless allegations in frustration: BJP

Rahul Gandhi speaking in Rishikesh on Monday. (ANI) Rahul Gandhi speaking in Rishikesh on Monday. (ANI)

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his attacks, BJP Monday said Congress has become a sinking ship under him and he was levelling baseless allegations in frustration as senior party leaders are joining the saffron camp. Noting that former Uttarakhand Congress chief Yashpal Arya joined the BJP on a day when Rahul was addressing public meeting in Rishikesh in the poll-bound state, BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said, the Congress Vice President could sense defeat in the coming polls and was levelling baseless allegations in frustration.

Sharma also sought to turn the tables on Rahul over his attack on the BJP over recent incidents, including controversial remarks of a Haryana minister, related to Mahatma Gandhi.

“While BJP has already made its stand clear over the issue what needs to be noted that it is Congress which misused Gandhi’s name all these years. It never promoted his works and only looted the public money,” he alleged.

Referring to coal, 2G and CWG scams allegedly involving Rs 1.86 lake crore, Rs 1.76 lakh crore and Rs 72000 crore respectively, Sharma said the Congress under the current leadership was not the same party which led India to freedom.

“Rahul Gandhi should not compare the Congress he is leading with that under Gandhi. Then, it was a movement and Gandhi sought its dissolution after independence.

“The current Congress is known for its scams and has become a sinking ship under Rahul Gandhi,” he claimed. With the Congress leader citing MNREGA to pitch his party’s pro-poor credentials, Sharma accused him of misleading people, claiming that the scheme was first thought of by the last NDA government which had come out with “grain for work” exercise.

Taking a dig at Rahul’s reference to his party symbol of hand, he said it has indulged in looting the country with both hands for decades.