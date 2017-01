Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Addressing party workers in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched blistering attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying that the right-wing organisation did not respect and hoist the national flag at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years after independence.