Uttarakhand polls: Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat perform Ganga Arti in Haridwar

Rahul Gandhi with Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Haridwar, performing the arti. (ANI) Rahul Gandhi with Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Haridwar, performing the arti. (ANI)

Days before Uttarakhand goes to poll, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Harish Rawat took part in Ganga Aarti at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri, late on Sunday night. The Congress leader was in Haridwar for a campaign rally. He held a 75-km roadshow in Haridwar.

His prime target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he accused of accommodating tainted leaders of the Congress. “We had thrown kachra (garbage) out of Uttarakhand, Modiji took that kachra into BJP. Modiji says that he is fighting against corruption, but Modiji has embraced those corrupt leaders we expelled from our party,” said Rahul.

The BJP has given tickets to as many as 13 Congress rebels. Rahul also backed Chief Minister Harish Rawat who is facing charges by a section of the party that some leaders left the Congress due to Rawat’s “arrogance”. “I had told Rawatji that make sure you do not allow corruption. You should put pressure on those indulging in corruption,” said the Congress vice-president.

This was Rahul’s second rally in the state, the earlier being in Sitarganj. Among the senior Congress leaders, he is the only one to address major rallies in Uttarakhand, as the other AICC leaders have mostly held press conferences in the capital Dehradun.

