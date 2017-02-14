Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat booked for model code violation

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat offering prayers at Har Ki Pauri during an election roadshow in Haridwar late night on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat offering prayers at Har Ki Pauri during an election roadshow in Haridwar late night on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

A case has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and party candidate Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari for holding a roadshow here last Sunday in alleged violation of the model code of conduct imposed by the Election Commission.

The case was registered against them as they had EC’s permission to end their roadshow from Bhagwanpur to Haridwar by 7 PM, but it went on till late in the night with Gandhi’s convoy reaching Har Ki Pairi by midnight. Party workers even danced to DJ music sparking tension in the area, town police station incharge Anil Joshi said today.

City Magistrate and returning officer Jai Bharat Singh reported the matter to the poll body.

On the direction of the Commission, a case was registered against Rahul Gandhi, Harsih Rawat and party candidate from Haridwar Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari last night, Joshi said.

The state Assembly elections begin tomorrow.