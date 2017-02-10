PM Modi to Congress: Hold your tongue, have your entire janam patri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar on Friday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Under attack from the Congress for his remarks on predecessor Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday warned the party that he has a detailed dossier on them.

“I tell the Congress leaders: jabaan sambhaal kar rakho, warna mere paas aapki poori janam patri padi hui hai (hold your tongue, else I have your entire horoscope). I do not want to desert dignity and reason, but if you desert dignity and reason and speak nonsense, your history will always chase you, your evil deeds, your sins will always chase you,” Modi told an election rally in Haridwar.

His remarks came two days after he targeted Manmohan Singh over corruption during his watch. Replying to a Rajya Sabha debate on the President’s address, Modi Wednesday said: “Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar ke nahana, yeh kala to Doctor Saab hi jaante hain aur koi nahin jaanta hai (Only Dr Saab knows the art of bathing while wearing a raincoat in the bathroom).”

Starting his campaign in Uttarakhand, a state with a sizeable number of serving and retired servicemen, the Prime Minister also attacked the Congress for questioning the surgical strikes by the Army on the Line of Control. He mentioned a report in The Indian Express, confirming the strikes.

“When the surgical strike took place, our jawans crossed the border, entered their home in the dark of the night… the soldiers of my country inflicted massive injuries on them. It was a wonder for the world,” he said, asserting that “military experts are studying it”.

The strikes, he said, have been recorded as a “great event of valour” but the Congress is “pained that how it took place, why did they not come to know”. “Should I have held a meeting, called an all-party conference before conducting surgical strikes? Should I have asked them whether I should take the right or left turn,” he said.

“You have to trust the Army, just tell them this: Aap hain, Hindustan hai, dushmano ka maidan hai… khel aapke haath hai, aur woh karke dikhate hain.”

“Our Army destroyed the terrorist camps. The Indian Express published that the next day, subah subah Pakistan se trucks aayein, aur trucks mein bhar bhar ke dead bodies le gaye. Bhar bhar ke dead bodies le gaye (Pakistani trucks came early next morning and carted away bodies),” Modi said.

Criticising the Congress for questioning the strikes, he said: “Their first question was: how many Indian soldiers died? The Army of the country conducted surgical strikes and you questioned it? You have insulted the country’s Army. you have insulted the brave mothers who gave birth to such brave children,” he said.

Describing Uttarakhand as “the land of brave mothers, land of sacrifice,” he criticised the Congress for ignoring the OROP (one rank-one pension) issue.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Harish Rawat of the Congress, he said: “When he was a central minister, he always tried to pull down the Uttarakhand government. You were so powerful. the state that had given so many soldiers. you could have at least implemented One Rank One Pension,” Modi said. “He never even put up a proposal for OROP before the government. Before the 2014 (Lok Sabha) elections, we promised to implement it and we have done it.”

Repeating his announcement of all-weather Char Dham roads, Modi said it is “the responsibility of the central government” to construct these roads.

