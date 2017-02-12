PM Modi engineered defection, then lodged case against me: Harish Rawat

Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay along with the state CM Harish Rawat during a press conference at party headquarters in Dehradun on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay along with the state CM Harish Rawat during a press conference at party headquarters in Dehradun on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat today alleged the Centre of first engineering defections in the state and then lodging a case against him, the man whose house had been burgled. “My house was burgled and as if that was not enough a case was also lodged against me,” he said, questioning the Narendra Modi government’s sense of justice, at a public meeting here to garner support for Congress nominee Rajendra Bhandari.

Watch what else is in the news

Likening himself to millet, he said like the mountain foodgrain, the more he is ground, the better he will become.

Reminding the 2013 calamity, he said he rebuilt a state ravaged by the catastrophic flashfloods and put things back on track.

“We have recovered from the tragedy. Chardham yatra has been revived, roads have been rebuilt. The derailed economy of the state is also back on track. The per capita income is also increasing,” he said.