People of Uttarakhand should remember which party supported their demand of separate state: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said that people of Uttarakhand should remember which party supported them when they were fighting for the formation of a separate state. “BJP stood with people of Uttarakhand in their time of need but Congress government has spoiled this Dev Bhoomi”, Shah said speaking at a rally in Dhansaali, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

He said that the Congress party had spread corruption and anarchy in the state in five years. Attacking Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Shah said that he saw it for the first time that the CM of a state was caught horsetrading the MLAs on camera.

Shah urged the people to vote and elect BJP with a three-fourth majority in the state. Talking about the Char Dham highway which was recently inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, Shah said that it would help in improving the tourism sector and generating employment.

He attacked Rahul Gandhi and said that he was questioning the One Rank One Pension (OROP) decision taken by BJP government because ‘he was probably outside the country when the decision was taken’. “We have given a PM to the country who can speak,” he said taking a jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Uttarakhand is going to polls along with Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The counting of votes will be done on March 11.

