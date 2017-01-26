Once charged by Congress govt with inciting communal enmity, now Congress nominee

Less than five years ago, the Congress government in Uttarakhand had charged him with inciting communal enmity by making a provocative speech. Today he is one of the party’s candidates for the assembly elections. The difference between then and now is the electoral equations on the ground. Adesh Chauhan, who was given the Congress ticket to Jaspur in Uddham Singh Nagar district Tuesday, was in the BJP when the case was lodged against him by the Congress government in 2012. He was the BJP’s candidate in Jaspur against Congress’s Shailendra Mohan Singhal in the last assembly elections. Singhal won by 2,780 votes but rebelled against Harish Rawat and joined the BJP.

This time Singhal is the BJP’s candidate from Jaspur. Rawat promptly brought Chauhan into the party and gave him the ticket despite strong opposition from within. The party did not announce his candidacy in the first list Sunday. His candidacy has triggered unease in the Uttarakhand Congress. The case against him dates back to July 2012. A Sikh girl had allegedly eloped with a Muslim boy, after which there were protests and a blockade of a national highway in Jaspur by a group allegedly led by Chauhan.

The FIR registered at Jaspur police station on July 15, 2012, names Chauhan and several others. The IPC sections mentioned relate to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from doing his duty, promoting enmity between different groups on different grounds including religion and deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings. The FIR, accessed by The Indian Express, accuses Chauhan of a provocative speech hurting religious sentiments. It says he incited religious enmity through his speeches and during the protest the “other community” remained “concerned and terrorised”. It says efforts were made to disturb communal harmony and trigger communal frenzy.

When contacted, Chauhan said the only case against him relates to blocking the road. “There is no case against me. It only relates to blocking the road. I have taken a stay from Nainital High Court,” he said. Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay told The Indian Express “electoral politics mein kae baar na chahte hue bhi bohut se nirnay lene hote hain (in electoral politics, there are times when we have to take decisions even though we don’t want to”. “I got the information today that there is some case against him… some people mentioned it… I am trying to find out what the case is,” he said.

Chauhan is among many former BJP MLAs fielded by the Congress, reportedly at the instance of Rawat. Sureshchand Jain has been fielded from Roorkee, Shailendra Singh Rawat from Yamkeshwar, and Bhimlal Araya and Dan Singh Bhandari from Ghansali and Bhimtal. Rawat also managed a ticket for the wife of Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a former BJP leader who had called Rahul Gandhi an anti-national and demanded his beheading. Suneeta Bajwa has been fielded from Bajpur. Jagtar Bajwa had called Rahul an anti-national after he visited JNU in support of Kanhaiya Kumar.