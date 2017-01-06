No indiscipline will be tolerated in BJP: Munna Singh Chauhan

BJP president Ajay Bhatt has already made it clear that whoever enters the fray against official party nominees will never be taken back into the party. BJP president Ajay Bhatt has already made it clear that whoever enters the fray against official party nominees will never be taken back into the party.

Facing the challenge of keeping its flock together ahead of forthcoming assembly polls, opposition BJP has got busy putting in place an internal mechanism to deal sternly with indiscipline at the time of ticket distribution. “A mechanism is being put in place to ensure there is no rebellion in case some of the ticket aspirants are disappointed,” Pradesh BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan told PTI. He said state BJP president Ajay Bhatt has already made it clear that whoever enters the fray against official party nominees will never be taken back into the party.

The party which has received about 600 applications for tickets to contest the February 15 elections has to be careful about distribution of tickets as this time around it has also got to accommodate 10 rebel Congress MLAs who defected to BJP and lost their membership of the state assembly. A majority of these rebels are known to wield considerable clout in their respective constituencies and BJP in all likelihood cannot afford to disappoint them.

On the other hand the party also has to fulfill the aspirations of its own loyal cadres which have toiled all these years to build the party. Maintaining a balance in these circumstances may not be easy.The Congress rebels who are now with BJP includes former CM Vijay Bahuguna, Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Satpal Maharaj’s wife Amrita Rawat, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Shaila Rani Rawat.

“We are trying to make sure that the entire party rank and file works in unison to ensure the victory of the official candidates. No indiscipline in this regard will be tolerated,” Chauhan said. Pradesh BJP chief Bhatt is in Delhi to attend the party’s national executive to fine-tune it’s strategy for assembly polls in five states including Uttarakhand.