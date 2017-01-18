ND Tiwari, son Rohit Shekhar join BJP in presence of Amit Shah

ND Tiwari with son Rohit Shekhar. (File Photo) ND Tiwari with son Rohit Shekhar. (File Photo)

Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah following much speculation regarding the move. Tiwari has been seeking a ticket for Rohit from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and had reportedly agreed with the BJP regarding the same.

Tiwari had earlier served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh as well as Andhra Pradesh Governor. In 1986–1987, he served in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet as Minister for External Affairs. In 2013, Shekhar had filed a paternity suit claiming that the Congress leader and 67-year-old Ujjwala Sharma were his biological parents. While initially refusing to undergo any DNA tests, Tiwari finally agreed and the test results declared that Rohit was his biological son. The Delhi HC in 2014 passed an order declaring Shekhar as the biological son of ND Tiwari.

