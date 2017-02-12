Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017 live updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will be addressing election rallies in Uttarakhand (File Photo) PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will be addressing election rallies in Uttarakhand (File Photo)

As the last leg of campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections nears its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be holding election rallies Sunday in their bid to woo the voters. While the prime minister is expected to address rallies in Srinagar (Uttarakhand) and Pithoragarh, Rahul will be holding a road show and nukkad sabha in Haridwar. On Saturday, PM Modi had also addressed an election rally in Dehradun. Voting for the 70-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 15.

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat has lashed out against the prime minister, branding him as an ‘outsider’ in the state. He had also objected to the checking of his helicopter for unaccounted cash during campaigning in Haldwani alleging he was being harassed at the behest of the Centre. The chief minister also wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, complaining about why only his helicopter was being checked “when BJP leaders from New Delhi were bringing money in their choppers to distribute it among party candidates”.

9.15 am: Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja will also be addressing rallies in the state.

