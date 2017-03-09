Uttarakhand elections: Karnaprayag Assembly seat records 41.5 per cent voting till 1 pm

Polling to the seat had to be rescheduled by the Election Commission due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi in a road accident on February 12, just three days before voting was to be held in the state. Polling to the seat had to be rescheduled by the Election Commission due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi in a road accident on February 12, just three days before voting was to be held in the state.

Nearly 41.5 per cent of the electorates have cast their votes in the ongoing poll in the Karnaprayag Assembly seat till 1 PM, the district election office said.

A total of 91,849 voters, including 46,268 males and 45,581 females, are likely to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of nine candidates, including Deputy Speaker Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri of the Congress party.

S S Negi of the BJP, Jyoti Kanwasi of the BSP are also in the fray. Six others include the nominees of the Samajwadi Party, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Independent candidates.

Consequently polling could be held in 69 of the 70 seats in the state on that date.