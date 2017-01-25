Interview with Harish Rawat: ‘Good the mighty have left, commoners with me’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. PTI Photo Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. PTI Photo

With so many prominent leaders having left the Congress, has it become a lonely battle for you?

All those who have left and are now considered prominent were not around when we were trying to bring the Congress in the state in 2000, and I was made PCC president. They, including N D Tiwari, became part of the Congress when we got a majority [in 2002]… It is not a fair assessment that I am fighting a lonely battle. Our flab, those who burdened the party, have left. If I get an opportunity to form the government, I will be happy that those for whom I faced the burden of corruption during my tenure are all on the other side. There is not a single [rebel] leader who is not worth Rs 100 crore. Today BJP has many faces above Rs 100 crore. It’s good that the mighty, wealthiest and the power-oriented have left, and only commoners are with me.

But they were in your government and facing corruption charges. Why did you not act against them?

Kuch to majburiyan rahin hongi… yunhi koi chup nahi rehta. When I tried to control them, they left. About Yashpalji [Congress minister who joined BJP] I am hurt. He is now one of the wealthiest politicians in Uttarakahnd. His rise to wealth is phenomenal. You find out about all who have left. All the CMs on that side have immeasurable wealth.

What do you see as your major challenges?

We are fighting with the might of a great political force, the prime minister. In the last one year the state has faced political instability because of the Centre’s move to destabilise my government by initiating defection, imposing President’s rule, initiating a CBI inquiry against me. When Vidhan Sabha had passed the budget, we kept waiting for the assent of the concerned authority for three, four months. A massive storm, spewing fire, is blowing from the Centre. The challenge is how to stand against the onslaught of the Centre. Defying all rules, the PM is leading the bombardment. Harish Rawat cannot hold a meeting of officials, but the PM is holding the annual conference of commanders [in Dehradun].

What would you count as failures as CM, things you wanted to do but could not or did not?

There is no area where I have not taken the initiative. But there are many areas where my initiatives remained halfway. I could not constitute new districts. I wanted to introduce a horticulture-linked processing policy, develop vineries etc as industry, which I could not. I wanted to provide homes to the poor, especially SCs, and implement a housing policy. I got just half success. But by January 26 my entire state will become open defecation-free. Eight districts have already been declared ODF.

Sixteen years after the the state was formed, the divide between the hills and the plains remains.

I see it as a divide between the privileged and the underprivileged areas, not between hills and plains. The divide is between rural areas, uncatered urban areas, far-flung areas and a few pockets of prosperity. There is massive investment in real estate, industry has come, colleges have opened in areas like Dehradun. The state’s industrial growth is 16.5 per cent. We provide the cheapest electricity in the country. In ease of doing business, we are among the top 10… I gave Rs 4 per litre bonus to milk producers — all 11 milk federations were faltering, today seven are in profit. When I became the CM 1.74 lakh persons received pensions, today around 7.5 lakh get it. In the country, my government is giving maximum kinds of pensions. We have improved rural and urban roads. By 2018 we will begin work to link all villages by motorable road. Mera gaon meri sadak. By 2020 we will be the first state to end migration.

So in the next elections, polling officers will not have to go to booths on horses?

Hopefully.

Your former Congress friends seem to be apprehensive of you. What are your plans to tap the BJP dissent?

There is dissent [in the BJP] but I am banking on my people. I have no plan. I am playing a fair game. I have faith in my workers. I have given tickets to a few persons [new recruits] on merit, but not wholesale tickets.

Would a third front be a better option?

I am not working on those lines.

Since you became the CM, you have announced a number of projects. Is it because that you became CM a bit too late? You had aspirations since 2002.

If I had got the opportunity in 2002, I would have made a different state. Our slogan then was koda jangora khayenge, Uttarakhand banayenge. Unfortunately, we forgot that it was the state of the poor. We planned our expenditure as if we were a state of the affluent. Forty per cent of the people still do not have a proper home. I would not have wanted to run the state that way, but I cannot do anything midway. People’s habits have changed a lot in 14 years. I would have told MLAs [in 2002] to eat three quarters and give away one quarter, but when I became the CM the red beacon had become a habit. There is a desire to become a millionaire… This fight is between the haves and the have-nots. I am fighting for the deprived. Given an opportunity again, I will take the state on the path I wanted to in 2002. I have begun many projects. The next government will either implement my policies, or there will be regular news that the work begun by Harish Rawat has been left in between.