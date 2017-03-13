In Uttarakhand, BJP office quiet as party cautious about its CM choice

State BJP chief Ajay Bhatt in Dehradun on Sunday. (Photo:

A calm has enveloped Uttarakhand politics following the decisive verdict in favour of the BJP. The BJP camp has turned quiet apprehending that a slightest overstep in choosing its chief ministerial nominee might jeopardise its chances. Central leaders, including party chief Amit Shah and state in-charge Shyam Jaju, have clarified that the new CM need not be from the state. The majority, over 80 per cent seats, gives Delhi huge space to choose a leader.

The BJP’s observers for Uttarakhand are Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar, party-vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and president of BJP Mahila Morcha Saroj Pandey. The party has four former CMs in its ranks — B C Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Vijay Bahuguna.

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt on Sunday said a “meeting of the state legislature party will be held soon to elect a leader and the final call will be taken by the party’s parliamentary board”.

Bhatt lost from his home seat of Ranikhet.

At present, the names of Trivendra Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj, former CM and MP Nishank and Pithoragarh MLA Prakash Pant are doing the rounds for the post of CM.

A section of the state BJP was seen discussing the possibility of an immediate announcement of the new CM since a month-long period begins from March 15 that is considered inauspicious for beginning new tasks. “There is a possibility that the oath ceremony will take place on March 14,” said a BJP leader.