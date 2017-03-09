Exit poll 2017: BJP likely to oust Congress in Uttarkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally. (file photo)

The incumbency factor against the Congress dispensation in Uttarakhand seemed to have worked in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s favour, as it is predicted to sweep state by winning a full majority. An exit poll survey carried out by the India Today group in association with Axis claimed the BJP will win between 46-53 seats an the Congress between 12 and 21. News24 predicted the BJP to win at least 53 seats and the Congress just 15 seats.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the Congress won 32 seats and the BJP won 31 seats. The state briefly came under President’s Rule but it was lifted after the Supreme Court intervened in the issue. Both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP leveled allegations of horse-trading and bribery against each other.