EC notice to Uttarakhand Congress over jobless dole

The Election Commission (EC) Friday issued a notice to Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay for launching ‘Berozgari Bhatta Cards’ (unemployment allowance cards) and distributing them among youths. The party had unsuccessfully sought EC’s permission to distribute the cards last month.

The EC has ordered district magistrates to stop distribution of the cards, which Upadhyay and Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja launched. “After Congress government is formed, youths between 18 and 35 will be able to register with the government for unemployment allowances. Under the scheme, a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 will be given to one youth from a family till he gets a job. Allowance will be given up to three years,” said Congress spokesman Sanjay Bhatt.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Shanmugam said permission for distribution of the cards was denied on January 22. “Even after that, media reports have said your party is distributing the cards across the state,’’ Shanmugam said in the notice.

Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastudas said the permission was denied because it amounted to bribery. The EC has asked Upadhyay to explain within 48 hours why action should not be initiated against the party.

Congress state secretary Surendra Rangad said the party will move a fresh application for the permission.