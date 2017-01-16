Despite crisis in party, Shivapal Yadav announces candidates for Uttarakhand

Shivapal Yadav Shivapal Yadav

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared a list of candidates for 26 Assembly seats in the Uttarakhand elections, for which polling is scheduled on February 15, even as party candidates in Uttar Pradesh are going through turmoil due to the Yadav family feud.

The Uttarakhand unit of SP has decided to contest on the symbol which Mulayam Singh Yadav gets after the Election Commission’s decision, which is expected on Monday. The unit will also invite Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav for canvassing, as Uttarakhand is her home state. Both factions of SP have demanded the “cycle symbol”, and the EC is likely to pass the order on their submissions on Monday.

Party state in-charge Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday released a list of candidates for 26 seats in eight districts including Nainital, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar, Chamoli, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Dehradun. Shivpal released the list on his letterhead carrying his name as the party’s UP president.

Uttarakhand co-incharge and SP UP spokesperson Mohd Shahid said the party will declare another list of candidates for other seats very soon, and the party top leadership including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav will both campaign in Uttarakhand.

“We have fielded winnable and experienced candidates in Uttarakhand. Party workers and public in Uttarakhand have faith in the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav,” Shahid said.

In Uttarakhand, the SP had contested on 63 seats in 2002 general elections, 55 seats in 2007 and 45 seats in 2012 polls. However, the party failed to win any seat in all these general elections.

“In the interim Assembly after the formation of the state in 2000, SP had three MLAs here. In 2004, Rajendra Kumar of SP had won Lok Sabha election from Hardwar seat,” said Satyanarain Sachan, party state president of Uttarakhand unit.

Sachan said the party will contest with Mulayam’s symbol, but he will also appeal to Akhilesh for cooperation in the elections.

“As Dimple ji belongs to Pauri district, I will appeal her to campaign for SP’s candidates in Uttarakhand. Her campaign will help SP in the elections,” said Sachan, who had earlier requested Mulayam to declare Dimple as the chief ministerial face for Uttarakhand.

Sachan said the party will contest for 50 seats in Uttarakhand.