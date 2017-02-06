Congress’s manifesto for Uttarakhand a ‘bundle of lies’: BJP

BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat

Terming Congress’s manifesto for Uttarakhand as a “bundle of lies”, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday claimed his party is all set to come to power in the state as people have made up their mind about electing a government that delivers on its promises.

“Congress should first give its report card on the last manifesto whose promises still remain unfulfilled. It has once again promised unemployment allowance in its manifesto as last time.

“The party should explain why it failed to keep promises made in the last manifesto,” the newly appointed BJP national secretary said here.

“Congress’ manifesto is a bundle of lies, it cannot lure and mislead people as they have already decided to vote BJP to power and get rid of a corrupt government that didn’t deliver on its promises,” he claimed.

Once voted to power, BJP will form a Lokayukta, as conceived by former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, and have all scams probed, he said.

Alleging that in the last five years of Congress rule, the state was being run by mining and liquor mafia, Tirath said creation of the anti-corruption ombudsman in its undiluted form alone can fight graft.

About the poor condition of health and education facilities in the state he alleged, “At some hospitals the condition is so bad that sweepers are administering injections on patients.”

The transfer policy laid down by Khanduri, which was put in abeyance by the Congress government, would have made it mandatory for doctors and teachers to serve in remote areas for a certain period of time on rotation basis, the BJP leader said.

Asked whether BJP would work for a green bonus for Uttarakhand, he said, “Why not? It was BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that gave statehood to Uttarakhand. It also gave an industrial package to the state besides giving it a special category status.”

Tirath, who was sulking after denial of a ticket from his Chaubatakhal constituency, was recently elevated as the party’s national secretary. He was also formerly the president of the state unit of BJP.