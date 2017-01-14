Congress wants to use murder convicts for electoral gains: BJP

Uttarakhand BJP accused the ruling government aims at “vitating” the atmosphere of the state by releasing 19 murder convicts serving jails terms on parole. Uttarakhand BJP accused the ruling government aims at “vitating” the atmosphere of the state by releasing 19 murder convicts serving jails terms on parole.

Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday alleged that release on parole of 19 murder convicts serving jail terms, in less than a month, is a “deliberate” act of the ruling Congress aimed at “vitiating” the atmosphere of the poll-bound state. BJP claimed that information procured under RTI revealed that 19 murder convicts serving their terms in different jails of the state were released on parole from December 7 to January 3 and expressed apprehension that they could be used by the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Cornered on the issue of corruption, Congress now wants to use such elements for electoral gains. We will take the matter to the election commission,” BJP national spokesman Anil Baluni said. However Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s spokesperson Surendra Kumar said, “Getting parole from time to time is the right of prisoners and Congress has no intention to use them in election.”