Uttarakhand: Congress promises homes, jobs

Promising to create new districts and tehsils, the Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for Uttarakhand. Releasing the manifesto in Dehradun, Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand Ambika Soni and Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that the party would provide a home to every poor by 2020. The party also promised to provide 50,000 jobs to youths in the next five years.

The manifesto comes a week after Rawat had released his own “resolutions”, as his promises for his next term. His resolutions had drawn criticism from a section of party leaders, who said that it once again indicated that Rawat wanted to run the state without consulting other leaders.

Some of the promises he had made, including 33 per cent reservation to women in jobs, and free smart phones with free data and free calling, do not figure in the party’s official manifesto.

Both Rawat’s resolutions and the party’s manifesto promise to provide a job to one member of every family. Both also promise the appointment of five “aapda mitra (disaster activists)” in every village to tackle any disaster.

The party’s manifesto has also promised to end migration from the hills by 2022. However, it did not enumerate any measures for it. The formation of new districts has been a long pending promise of the Congress.