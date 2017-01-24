Congress names five candidates in 2nd list for Uttarakhand polls

Congress on Tuesday released its second list of five candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 68. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress on Tuesday released its second list of five candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 68. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress on Tuesday released its second list of five candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 68. In its first list released on Sunday, the party had declared names of 63 candidates.

Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 15 and counting shall take place on March 11. In the second list, released by party general secretary Madhusudan Mistry, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) has cleared the name of Prabhu Lal Bahuguna, an old party worker, who will contest from Raipur assembly seat, while Bal Kishan will contest from the Bageshwar (SC) seat and Rajendra Barakoti from Someshwar (SC) Assembly constituency.

Barakoti, a former Almora Zila Panchayat chairperson from Someshwar, has been fielded after Rekha Arya, who had represented the constituency on Congress ticket defected to BJP during the floor test.

Adesh Chauhan has been nominated by the party to contest from Jaspur Assembly seat, while Rajendra Singh will be the party nominee from Gadarpur seat.

In the first list, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest from two seats – Kichha and Haridwar Rural.