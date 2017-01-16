Confident of opening account in poll-bound Uttarakhand: Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (Source: PTI) Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (Source: PTI)

Samajwadi Party on Monday said it was confident of opening it’s account in Uttarakhand as people were disenchanted with both Congress and BJP and looking desperately for an alternative. “We are confident of making our entry into the state assembly this time. BJP and Congress have disappointed people by promoting corruption and regionalism. People are eager for an alternative and looking at Samajwadi Party as an option,” SP’s state president Satya Narain Sachan said.

The party which announced a list of 26 candidates on Sunday said it would contest 50 seats in the state and support good candidates in the remaining 20 constituencies. The next list of party candidates will be out by January 18, Sachan said.

He said the party will perform notably well in at least 20 of the seats it is contesting. The twin factors likely to work in favour of the party is people’s disillusionment with Congress and BJP between whom power has oscillated since the state’s creation in 2000, he said.

He said the 26 candidates announced for the state so far had a strong support base.

The Mulayam faction of the party yesterday released a list of 26 candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand slated for February 15. As per the list announced by Shivpal Yadav on the direction of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow following are the candidates:

Haridwar district: Premvati Devi (Bhagwanpur-reserved) ; Bimla Rani (Jhabreda-reserved); Kavita Rani(Jwalapur-reserved) ; Mustafa (Haridwar-rural); Narendra Gujjar (Laksar); Kunwar Durgesh Pratap Singh (Manglaur);Sheikh Ahmad Zama (Roorkee); Mohammad Irfar (Kaliyar); Shoib Ahmad (Nainital District, Haldwani); Farookh Khan (Udhamsingh Nagar district Ramnagar); Yogendra Yadav (Sitarganj); Sanjay Singh (Kichcha), Anusuiya Rana (Nanakmatta); Manisha (Chamoli district Bajpur); Gopal Rawat (Badrinath); B L Tamta (Tharali-reserved Almora district); Balram Kohli (Dwarahat); Jaswant Singh Adhikari (Almora); Ramesh Sanwal (Jageshwar Bageshwar district); Hariram Shastri (Bageshwar Champawat district); Suresh Singh Bisht (Lohaghat Dehradun district); Arjun Sharma (Chakrata); K K Gautam (Vikas Nagar); R K Pathak (Cantt); Mohammad Ismail (Dharmapur); Naresh Vaidya (Rajpur).