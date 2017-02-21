EC revises Uttarakhand poll percentage figures, puts it at 65.64 pc

The Election Commission on Tuesday corrected its poll percentage figures for Uttarakhand saying that 65.64 per cent of the total electorate in the state cast their votes as against 68 per cent announced earlier. (Source: PTI Photo) The Election Commission on Tuesday corrected its poll percentage figures for Uttarakhand saying that 65.64 per cent of the total electorate in the state cast their votes as against 68 per cent announced earlier. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday corrected its poll percentage figures for Uttarakhand saying that 65.64 per cent of the total electorate in the state cast their votes as against 68 per cent announced earlier. Releasing final figures of polling percentage at Dehradun on Tuesday, six days after assembly elections were held in the state, office of the Chief Electoral Officer said 65.64 per cent voters cast their votes.

At the end of polling on February 15, Chief Electoral Officer Radha Raturi had convened a press conference to announce that a record 68 per cent voters had exercised their franchise across the state.

She had said the figure was likely to go up further as queues of voters were still standing outside polling booths.

She had also claimed that the polling percentage this year had exceeded 67.22 per cent polling of 2012 assembly elections.

Udhamsingh Nagar district recorded the highest poll percentage at 75.79 while Almora recorded a minimum of 52.81 per cent.

Haridwar at 75.69 per cent, Uttarkashi at 68.29 and Dehradun at 63.45 were the other districts where relatively high polling percentages were recorded in the state.

Out of a total of 10,685 polling stations, 7 stood out for drawing a blank as none showed up at these polling stations to cast their votes.

69 of the total 70 assembly seats in the state went to polls on February 15.

Polling to Karnaparayag seat in Chamoli district had to be rescheduled to March 9 due to the death of BSP candidate in a road accident there a couple of days before the elections.