Campaigning ends for Karnaprayag seat in Uttarakhand

The campaigning for Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag Assembly seat came to an end this evening with political parties holding a series of roadshows and rallies in different areas of the constituency to woo voters. Karnaprayag goes to polls on March 9.

The polling to the seat had to be rescheduled by the Election Commission due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi in a road accident on February 12, three days before the state Assembly elections on February 15.

Consequently, polling was held in 69 out of a total of 70 seats in the state on February 15.

Though none of the Central leaders of any party came to campaign for the seat, state leaders of both BJP and Congress held a slew of roadshows and public meetings in Karnaparayag to lure the electorate.

While Chief Minister Harish Rawat has led the Congress charge promising more jobs to people and faster development in hill areas at his public meetings if voted to power, BJP leaders Ajay Bhatt, Shyam Jaju, Vijay Bahuguna and Satpal Maharaj have promised better connectivity, education and health facilities in the area to stop the perennial problem of migration from the hills.

The BJP has also hailed the Centre’s upcoming Rs 12,000 crore all-weather Chardham road project and Rishikesh-Karnaparayag rail link project as “major steps which will lead to an economic turnaround of the entire region.”

The Karnaprayag seat is held by Congress with Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri representing it in the House.

BJP has fielded Surendra Singh Negi from the seat, while BSP has fielded Kanwasi’s widow Jyoti.