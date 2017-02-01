BJP’s vision document for Uttarakhand to be released on February 4

Bharitya Janta Party will release its vision document for Uttarakhand on February 4, it will mark out the direction in which the party wants to run the state. (File Photo) Bharitya Janta Party will release its vision document for Uttarakhand on February 4, it will mark out the direction in which the party wants to run the state. (File Photo)

The BJP will release its vision document for Uttarakhand on February 4, which will spell out the direction in which the party wants to drive the state. The document will be linked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing Uttarakhand into one of the finest states in the country and will spell out the direction in which the party wants to drive the state, Pradesh party media in-charge Devendra Bhasin told reporters in Dehradun on Wednesday.

With just a fortnight left for the assembly elections in the state, BJP top brass including party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are coming to Uttarakhand to address election rallies at different places to gather support for the party, he said.

While dates for the PM’s and other Union Ministers’ programme are yet to be finalised, Shah is coming to the state on February 7, 9 and 12 during which he will address nine rallies, three on each of the days. He will address rallies in Pauri, Ghansali and Ramnagar on February 7, in New Tehri, Bageshwar and Karnaprayag on February 9 and Gangotri, Champawat and Kotdwar on February 12. Union Minister VK Singh is also coming to the state on February 4 to address poll rallies in Didihat, Tharali and Mussoorie, Bhasin said.