BJP wins Uttarakhand seat after repoll, tally now 57

BJP’s Puran Singh Fartyal was declared winner of Lohaghat seat in Champawat district on Wednesday. In the repolling held in one of the booths, he got 400 of the 427 votes. The result of this seat was withheld following complaints of malfunction of the EVM at a booth. At that time, he was leading with 26,468 votes over his nearest rival of Congress Kushal Singh who had 26,320 votes. With the repoll, BJP has 57 MLAs in the 70-seat assembly.

Meanwhile, the suspense over the next CM continues as the two central observers, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Saroj Pandey, did not reach the state capital on Wednesday. The duo are now likely to arrive on Thursday and hold a meeting with the MLAs.

The three names doing the round at present are of Satpal Maharaj, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Prakash Pant. Maharaj has been with various parties, including Congress, before he joined the BJP in 2014. Rawat is a senior leader who has won from Doiwala. Pithoragarh MLA Pant is from Kumaon. While Maharaj and Rawat are Thakurs, Pant is a Brahmin. BJP leaders admit that the CM, to be declared by party chief Amit Shah in Delhi, can altogether be a new face.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now