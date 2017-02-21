BJP to review release of dreaded criminals on parole

BJP on Tuesday said it will review the release of dreaded criminals on parole during elections in Uttarakhand and also the decisions taken by the state government despite the model code of conduct in force, if voted to power. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP on Tuesday said it will review the release of dreaded criminals on parole during elections in Uttarakhand and also the decisions taken by the state government despite the model code of conduct in force, if voted to power. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP on Tuesday said it will review the release of dreaded criminals on parole during elections in Uttarakhand and also the decisions taken by the state government despite the model code of conduct in force, if voted to power. Accusing the Congress-led state government of releasing dreaded criminals, including murder convicts on parole, during election time in the state to “frighten voters and prevent free and fair elections”, Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said such developments would be reviewed and people involved in the process would be identified, if the party comes to power.

Speaking at a press conference at Dehradun, he raised objections to Chief Minister Harish Rawat visiting his office on a daily basis despite the model code of conduct in force in the state.

Files related to distribution of about 100 mining leases and liquor licenses before elections are now being corrected and disposed of, he alleged.

“All these are very serious matters which will be reviewed when BJP comes to power in the state,” Bhatt said.

The state Assembly elections were held on February 15.