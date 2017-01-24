BJP indulging in ‘paid news’: Harish Rawat’s media advisor

Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s media advisor Surendra Kumar on Tuesday accused BJP of coming out relentlessly with ads that fall into the category of paid news in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Uttarakhand. (Source: PTI Photo) Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s media advisor Surendra Kumar on Tuesday accused BJP of coming out relentlessly with ads that fall into the category of paid news in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Uttarakhand. (Source: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s media advisor Surendra Kumar on Tuesday accused BJP of coming out relentlessly with ads that fall into the category of paid news in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Uttarakhand. “Power at the Centre has intoxicated the party (BJP) like never before making it indulge in a vulgar show of strength in a small state like Uttarakhand at the cost of all democratic norms. The party is giving ads on print and electronic media which fall into the category of paid news to mislead the masses in violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” Kumar said in a statement at Dehradun.

He also charged BJP with using unparliamentary language in its advertisements.

Claiming Harish Rawat government had brought about inclusive development in the state, he expressed confidence that people will vote it back to power.